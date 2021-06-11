McDonald’s hit by data breach

McDonald's Corp said on Friday that a data breach in South Korea and Taiwan has exposed some customer and employee information, making it the latest global company to be targeted by cybercriminals.

The company said hackers accessed a small number of files.

Some of that contained personal data but not customer payment information.

Unauthorized activity on the company’s network sparked an investigation by external consultants, who then unearthed details of the breach.

McDonald’s said it quickly closed off access.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the cyberattack also affected the company in the U.S. The business daily said the breach disclosed some business contact information for employees and franchisees and information about restaurants.

McDonald’s said it will notify regulators and customers who are listed in the files.

The cyberattack comes at a time when criminals have breached hospitals and global companies like meat processor JBS and energy giant Colonial Pipeline, both of which paid millions of dollars in ransom to regain control of their operations and restart production.