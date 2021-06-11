CDC Says Cases of Heart Inflammation After 2nd COVID Shot Higher Than Expected, but Rare
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that there have been a higher-than-expected number of cases... ... of heart inflammation in 16- to 24-year-olds after receiving their second dose of Pfizer’s or Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines.

According to CNBC, the CDC has received reports of 275 cases in that age group as of May 31.

The topic was reportedly discussed at the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting.

They talked about the safety issues surrounding the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children as young as 6 months old.

The CDC said that while rare, there have been a total of 475 reported cases of myocarditis or pericarditis... ... in people age 30 and younger.

The agency said that 81% of patients who were hospitalized had a full recovery.

CNBC reports that as of May 31, 15 people remain hospitalized, three of them in intensive care.

According to the CDC, a majority of cases seem to occur in men and the median time to the onset of symptoms is two to three days.

The CDC has announced it will be holding an "emergency meeting" on June 18th in regard to the matter.