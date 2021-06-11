Should I censor my kids' faces on social media?': How to navigate 'sharenting'

In a world where global connection is just athumb swipe away, more and more parents are asking themselves how to keep their kids safe online.Every time we upload a photo or video toFacebook or Instagram — every time we tweeta thought or leave a comment on TikTok — wehelp to build an "active" digital footprint.This "active" digital footprint can be tracedback to us or our families.

They can be accessedby future employers, exploited by data-miningcompanies, collected and shared without ourknowledge or permission."Sharenting," sometimes also known as"oversharenting," is defined as "the practice of usingsocial media to share news and images of children”.“Should I censor my kids' faces on socialmedia?” At the end of the day, parenting is a personaljourney, and no two journeys look alike.For some parents, publicly posting photosand videos of their family life brings joy, connectionand community that enriches their life.For others, a protected online presenceis preferred, and they find more intimateways of sharing photos and videos withthe people they love.And if your children are old enough to discuss thetopic, communication and conversation are key