TikTok user reveals ‘genius’ trick for dealing with nonstop spam calls

A TikTok user is going viral after sharinghis “genius” trick for how to stop spamcalls.

The life hack is courtesy of userRoy L Baker Jr. (@1roy_jr).His video, which has drawn more than9 million views, shows how Baker uses afake voicemail to ward off scammers.The clip shows Baker receiving a calllabeled “spam risk.” From there, he answersand immediately breaks into a spot-on impressionof an automated voicemail audio.“Hello, thank you for calling the CIA,” Baker says.“You’ve reached our scam and fraud division.

All ofour agents are currently assisting other callers”.From there, the TikToker tells his spam callerthat the “agency” will begin downloading all oftheir incoming and outgoing call logs — in order to“help” them with whatever scam they’re reporting.Many called the idea “genius.” Others beggedBaker to record audio of his speech so theycould play it whenever scammers call them.“I need this as my voicemail!” one user wrote.“I would pay for this to be added tomy voicemail box,” another added.

“His voiceis from heaven!” another praised