Special Pulitzer Awarded, to Woman Who Filmed Murder of George Floyd.

The Pulitzer Prize Board announced the special citation for Darnella Frazier.

[Frazier is honored] for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists' quest for truth and justice, Aminda Marqués González, Pulitzer Prize Board Co-Chair, via CNN.

Pulitzer Prizes are awarded annually for significant works of journalism.

The three major stories recognized by the board include the pandemic, .

The presidential election .

And the fight for social justice.

The magnitude of these stories and the pace at which they unfolded pushed many in the news business to the limits of endurance, Aminda Marqués González, Pulitzer Prize Board Co-Chair, via CNN.

Much of the great work this year came against the backdrop of unfathomable loss as our colleagues and fellow citizens mourn the deaths of more than 600,000 people from COVID, Aminda Marqués González, Pulitzer Prize Board Co-Chair, via CNN.

'The New York Times' received the prize for public service, the highest honor bestowed by the Pulitzer Prize Board