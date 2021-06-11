MTA Bus Removed From Brooklyn Building

An MTA bus that crashed into a Brooklyn brownstone Monday and had been lodged inside the building since was finally moved Friday.
CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
A city bus is still inside a building in Brooklyn two days after it crashed, and CBS2 has obtained new video that's igniting a war..
A bus is still stuck in a building in Brooklyn.