Queen’s Birthday Honours: The highlights
The lifesaving work of Covid-19 vaccine design and delivery is celebrated this year in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, as well as contributions to sport, politics and entertainment.Out of the 1,129 people receiving honours, 62% are being recognised for community work.It is also a record-breaking list in terms of diversity, with 15% of recipients from an ethnic minority background being the highest proportion to date.