Welcome to Euro 2020: Thousands of Indonesian soccer fans carry country flags in convoy

Indonesian soccer fans rejoiced together on Friday, June 11 when Euro 2020 kicked off.

Locals in Pambusuang's famous football village of Kampung Bola were seen enthusiastically wearing the team's kits and carrying the flags.

A convoy of cars and motorbikes travelled around the city as they championed the prestigious tournament.