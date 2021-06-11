City Park Jazz Returns This Weekend To Resume 30-Year Tradition

City Park Jazz is making a comeback this weekend.
The free outdoor music concerts that draw thousands to the Denver park had been a tradition in the Mile High City for more than 30 years before it was disrupted by COVID-19 in 2020.
City Park Jazz is making a comeback this weekend.
The free outdoor music concerts that draw thousands to the Denver park had been a tradition in the Mile High City for more than 30 years before it was disrupted by COVID-19 in 2020.
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the..
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the..