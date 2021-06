Respect the Outdoors campaign

WE BEGIN WITH OUR SERIES "STATEOF GROWTH".THERE IS REASON TO TAKE NOTE OFALL THE PEOPLE ENJOYING THEGREAT COLORADO OUTDOORS THISWEEKEND.THE INCREASING NUMBERS ANDCASUAL TREATMENT OF OUR PUBLICLANDS IS BEHIND A NEW CAMPAIGNCALLED RESPECT THE OUTDOORS...THE IDEA IS FOR ALL OF US TOFIGURE OUT A WAY TO TREAT OUROUTDOORS BETTER,..A LITTLE R-E-S-P-E-C-T.BILL FOLSOM IS LOOKING INTO THEISSUES,...HE IS LIVE IN COLORADOSPRINGS.BILL?OUR STATE'S BEEN ON A RAPIDGROWTH TRACK FOR SEVERAL YEARSNOW.IT'S BRINGING A LOT MORE PEOPLEONTO TO OUR PUBLIC LANDS.ALSO MORE MISUSE.PARTNERS IN THE PIKES PEAKOUTDOOR RECREATION ALLIANCE SEEIT BUILDING AND A NEED TO BEMORE PROACTIVE WITH EDUCATIONAND PREVENTION.TRAILS, WATERWAYS, OR JUSTWATCH COLORADO'S ROADS TO THEMOUNTAINS.OUTDOOR RECREATION IS POPULAR.AS COLORADO GROWS THERE'SPRESSURE AND PROBLEMS ON PUBLICLAND" ALSO WITH THAT INCREASE ISPEOPLE WHO AREN'T DOING IT VERYRESPONSIBLY AND SO THECHALLENGES WE'RE SEEING JUST GOTEXACERBATED WITH COVID-19"BECKY LEINWEBER IS EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR OF THE PIKES PEAKOUTDOOR RECREATION ALLIANCE.A NON-PROFIT BRINGING TOGETHERPEOPLE RUNNING OUTDOORBUSINESSES, NON-PROFITS, ANDLAND MANAGERS.BUSINESS."