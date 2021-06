Publix shooter posted about wanting to 'kill people and children,' Palm Beach County sheriff says

New information has been released about the man who gunned down a 69-year-old grandmother and her one-year-old grandson inside a Royal Palm Beach Publix.

SINCE THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICBEGAN AND BIDEN’S FIRST ASPRESIDENT.TONIGHT--COURT RECORDS SHOW THATTHE GUNMAN WHO KILLED AGRANDMOTHER AND HER ONE-YEAR-OLDGRANDSON INSIDE A PUBLIX IN FORTLAUDERDALE YESTERDAY--DECLAREDBANKRUPTCY EARLIER THIS YEAR.PALM BEACH COUNTY SHERIFF’SDETECTIVES SAY THAT THEY STILLHAVE NOT FOUND ANY CONNECTIONBETWEEN 55-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY J.WALL AND THE WOMAN AND1-YEAR-OLD CHILD WHOM HE KILLEDTHURSDAY IN A PUBLIX SUPERMARKETBEFORE KILLING HIMSELF.BANKRUPTCY RECORDS SHOW WALL HADSIX-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN ASSETSCOMPARED TO 215-THOUSAND DO