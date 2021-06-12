Celebrity Millennium Cruise Ship Due Back In Port After 2 Passengers Test Positive For COVID-19

The Celebrity Millennium cruise ship is due back in port Saturday in St.
Maarten after two passengers tested positive for COVID-19.
Everyone on board the ship had been vaccinated; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
The Celebrity Millennium cruise ship is due back in port Saturday in St.
Maarten after two passengers tested positive for COVID-19.
Everyone on board the ship had been vaccinated; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Two guests aboard the Celebrity Millennium tested positive for Covid-19 in required end-of-cruise testing, the cruise line said in..
Two guests aboard the ship Celebrity Millennium tested positive for COVID-19 in required end-of-cruise testing, the cruise line..