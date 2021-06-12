Chicago Police Officer Charged With Role In Capitol Riot

"The fact that Chicago police officer has been charged in that attack on American democracy, makes my blood boil.
Makes me sick to my stomach," Chicago Police Supt David Brown said.
"If the allegations are true, it breaks my heart."
