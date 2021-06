Police: Man shot dead near South Tucson grocery store

HELP IN ANOTHER SHOOTING --THIS ONE -- IN SOUTH TUCSON.POLICE SAY -- 41-YEAR-OLD'DOUGLAS STORM' WAS SHOT ANDKILLED NEAR THE FOOD CITY --ON 6TH AVENUE.

IT HAPPENEDJUST BEFORE -- ON WEDNESDAYNIGHT.

TWO MEN CONFRONTEDSTORM -- PUSHED HIM -- ANDSHOT HIM.

STORM WAS WITH HISWIFE.

SHE WAS HIT IN THE LEGSBY A CAR -- A TAN SEDAN --DRIVEN BY A BLOND WOMAN.

THEWIFE WASN'T HURT.

POLICE AREASKING ANYONE WITH ANYINFORMATION -- TO CALL'88-