Pakistan civilisation divide: Arabic or Indus Valley? Pre-Islamic past | Oneindia News

It seems Pakistan is divided over a big question, whether its civilisation, which it shares with India, is of Arabic origin or from the Indus Valley.

Pakistan had made the learning of Arabic language compulsory earlier this year in primary and secondary schools in Islamabad.

The govt's aim was to make "good muslims".

