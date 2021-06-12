Femen activists demand pardon of Juana Rivas in Madrid

In this clip, activists belonging to the feminist group FEMEN protest against sexist violence in front of the Ministry of Justice in Madrid, Spain.

Footage shows topless activists holding placards saying: "Denying machismo kills us".

The group demanded the pardon of Juana Rivas, a Spanish woman who has been recently imprisoned for hiding with her sons to escape her abusive ex-partner.

According to Reuters, almost 1,100 women have been killed by partners or former partners since 2003 and 39 children have been killed during attacks on their mothers since 2013.

The footage was filmed on June 11.