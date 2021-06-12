Kashmir attack: 2 cops, 2 civilians dead | Mass exits in Lakshadwep BJP | Oneindia News

At least two cops were martyred after terrorists attacked a joint team of police and CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, 2 civilians were also killed; The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has formed an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022; Congress leader Sachin Pilot is in Delhi to try and meet with the party leadership on demands that he says have remained unresolved months after he was promised a solution.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

