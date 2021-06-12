Recreated Iron Age roundhouse gutted by fire overnight
A recreated Iron Age house on the shores of Loch Tay has been gutted by a fire which broke out on Friday night.The Scottish Crannog Centre, which is also a museum of life in ancient Scotland, was hit by a devastating fire overnight.The Iron Age roundhouse stood on stilts on the loch shore at Kenmore in Perthshire.