Recreated Iron Age roundhouse gutted by fire overnight

A recreated Iron Age house on the shores of Loch Tay has been gutted by a fire which broke out on Friday night.The Scottish Crannog Centre, which is also a museum of life in ancient Scotland, was hit by a devastating fire overnight.The Iron Age roundhouse stood on stilts on the loch shore at Kenmore in Perthshire.
Footage shows devastating blaze as it rips through Scottish Crannog Centre
The hugely popular tourist attraction and education base - a recreated Iron Age house - was consumed by flames last night as locals..
Daily Record