Saturday, June 12, 2021

CCTV captures moment women fall into manhole after Mumbai was hit by heavy rains

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
In this clip, two women fall into a manhole in Mumbai, India.

Over the past few days, the city was hit by heavy rains.

Luckily, the manhole was only 3 feet deep.

Both women managed to come out safely but reported bruises caused by the fall.

Following the incident, officers replaced the manhole cover with a stronger one.

The video was filmed on June 10 in Mumbai's Bhandup area.

Explore