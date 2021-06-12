CCTV captures moment women fall into manhole after Mumbai was hit by heavy rains

Luckily, the manhole was only 3 feet deep.

Over the past few days, the city was hit by heavy rains.

In this clip, two women fall into a manhole in Mumbai, India.

Both women managed to come out safely but reported bruises caused by the fall.

Following the incident, officers replaced the manhole cover with a stronger one.

The video was filmed on June 10 in Mumbai's Bhandup area.