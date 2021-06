Kim Jong-un imposes 15-year penalty for seeing ‘vicious cancer’ K-Pop in North Korea | Oneindia News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has termed K-Pop as a “vicious cancer” that is apparently corrupting the youth of the country.

The New York Times produced the details of the secretive anti-K-pop campaign that was revealed through leaked internal documents from the DPRK.

