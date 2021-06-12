Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, June 12, 2021

US President Joe Biden's motorcade passes Extinction Rebellion banners at G7 Summit

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:30s 0 shares 1 views
US President Joe Biden's motorcade passes Extinction Rebellion banners at G7 Summit
US President Joe Biden's motorcade passes Extinction Rebellion banners at G7 Summit

US President Joe Biden's motorcade passes Extinction Rebellion protest banners on the second day of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, UK.

The video has been filmed today (June 12).

US President Joe Biden's motorcade passes Extinction Rebellion protest banners on the second day of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, UK.

The video has been filmed today (June 12).

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore