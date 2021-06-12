Oxford vaccine scientists honoured for 'high-stakes endeavour'

The pioneering Oxford University scientists who took on the high-stakes challenge of combating Covid-19 have shone a light on the lifesaving work that sees them recognised on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.Sarah Gilbert, Andrew Pollard, Peter Horby, Martin Landray, Catherine Green, Teresa Lambe and Adrian Hill may not yet be household names, but all played integral roles in the development of a coronavirus vaccine and discovering new drug treatments.