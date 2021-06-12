PM meets with EU leaders amid Northern Ireland Protocol tension

Boris Johnson meets with Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Cornwall as wrangling over the Northern Ireland Protocol threatened to overshadow his hosting of the international gathering.Along with the European Commission and European Council presidents, Mr Johnson has also held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Michael Gove: Pragmatic EU want to make NI Protocol work
Belfast Telegraph
Cabinet Minister Michael Gove has said the EU are open to being pragmatic on the Northern Ireland Protocol in order to make it..