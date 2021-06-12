BBC apologises for coverage of Christian Eriksen’s on-field treatment

The BBC has apologised following complaints that it continued to broadcast as Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen received emergency treatment during his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland.Politicians and celebrities shared messages of support for the family of the former Tottenham player, who is reported to be awake and recovering in hospital.
Lineker apologises for BBC as he explains Eriksen footage
Leicester Mercury
BBC was broadcasting Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland when Christian Eriksen collapsed