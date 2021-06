An impressive Red Arrows flyby in the colours of the UK flag took place on Saturday evening (June 12) over blue Cornish skies as G-7 leaders gathered in Carbis Bay.

An impressive Red Arrows flyby in the colours of the UK flag took place on Saturday evening (June 12) over blue Cornish skies as G-7 leaders gathered in Carbis Bay.

Video shows onlookers clapping after the Royal Air Force's Red Arrows fly overhead leaving a trail of red, white and blue.