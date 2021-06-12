Early Voting Begins For NYC Primary Election

Early voting is now underway for the June 22 citywide primary.
New Yorkers started casting ballots Saturday for a number of races, including the race for mayor; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
NYC Mayoral Race: Rev. Sharpton hosts turnout rally with Wiley, Adams, Yang, and McGuire
It's the last sprint to the finish line for mayoral campaigns in New York City's primary election. With a new system of voting, New..