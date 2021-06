Pride Bi in Hamburg supports LGBTQ youth

This was a 10-mile spin and 5k run for GLYS WNY.

As part of our Buffalo Strong initiative, Rise Fitness Studio in Hamburg presented a Pride Bi.

PLENTY OF FUN... FITNESS AND*FUNDRAISING TODAY IN THESOUTHTOWNS.

DOZENS OF PEOPLETOOK PART IN AN EVENT CALLED"PRIDE BI".

THE TEN MILE BIKERIDE AND "5-K" WALK WAS HOSTEDBY "RISE FITNESS" IN HAMBURG.ALL OF THIS IS TO HELP RAISEMONEY FOR GLYS WESTERN NEWYORK.ROBERT DIGANGI- ROUSH, GLYSEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR : "I AMJUST SO AMAZED BY TO HEAR ALLOF THE MUSIC THAT THEY AREPLAYING AND ALL OF THE STUFFTHAT REALLY COMES FROM THELGBTQ COMMUNITY AND HOW SOMANY PEOPLE REALLY HAVEEMBRACED THIS AND REALLY CAMEOUT TO SHOW THEIR SUPPORT."MEMBERS OF THE 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS TEAM TOOK PART....INCLUDING MORNING ANCHORS EDDRANTCH AND KATIE MORSE...ALONG WITH ANCHOR ASHLEYROWE... AND REPORTER TAYLOREPPS.

IT SURE WAS A GREAT DAYFOR IT.AND DON'T FORGET... YOU CANSTILL GET YOUR HANDS ON ONE OFTHESE BUFFALO STRONG PRIDEHOODIES OR TEE SHIRTS.

SEVENDOLLARS OF EACH SHIRT SOLDGOES TO "G - L -Y -S" -- ANORGANIZATION THAT OFFERSRESOURCES AND PROGRAMS FORLOCAL YOUTH.

YOU CAN FIND THELINK TO PLACE AN ORDER IN THE"BUFFALO STRONG" SECTION OFOUR WEBSITE... "W-K-B-W-DOT-COM".A MEMBER OF THE BU