Biden to hold solo newser after Putin summit

U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a solo news conference after meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next week, denying him an elevated international platform to castigate the West and sow discord.

There will not be a joint news conference after U.S. President Joe Biden meets with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva next week.

Instead, Biden will speak to the media alone.

A White House official on Saturday said a solo press conference is the appropriate format.

It will spare Biden from open jousting with Putin after what is certain to be a combative encounter.

And - a solo news conference will deny Putin an elevated international platform to castigate the West and sow discord.

In 2018 - a joint news conference with Putin and then-president Donald Trump led to shock, when Trump cast doubt on the findings of his own intelligence agencies and flattered the Russian leader.

TRUMP, July 18: "President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today…” The Biden-Putin summit, set for June 16, will cover strategic nuclear stability, And, according to the White House, Biden will bring up ransomware attacks, Moscow's aggression against Ukraine, the jailing of dissidents and other issues that have irritated the relationship.

Ahead of the meeting - in an interview with NBC News - Putin saidthat relations with the U.S. were at their lowest point in years.

BIDEN: "We want a stable predictable relationship." Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. is not seeking conflict with Russia, BUT… BIDEN: “I've been clear the United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way when the Russian government engages in harmful activities.'' Russia says the West is gripped by anti-Russian hysteria and that it will defend its interests in any way it sees fit.