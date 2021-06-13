DIANA AT SIXTY Movie

DIANA AT SIXTY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A new insight into the People's Princess, Lady Diana, with interviews from those who knew her best looking at her life, loves and where she might be today.

We reveal why she was much loved the world over and became bigger than The Crown itself.

------------------------------------------------------ DIANA AT SIXTY ------------------------------------------------------ Release Date: June 22, 2021 (DVD, VOD and Digital) Directed By: Robin Bextor Produced By: Jason Fenwick Contributors: Hilary Clinton, Lana Marks (Friend), Barbara Daly (Dianas Make Up Artist), Derek Deane (English National Ballet), Donagh Toffolo (Counsellor) ,Lucia Flecha De Lim (Friend – Mother Figure), Liz Tilberis (Editor Harpers Bazaar), Ruth Rudge (Dianas Old Headmistress), Joanna Bull (Gildas Club For Cancer Sufferers), Penny Walker (Dianas Music Teacher), Mary Clarke (Dianas Nanny), Peter Yorke (Co Author Sloane Ranger Book), Mary Robertson (Employed Diana As Her Nanny), Sam Mcknight (Diana’s Hair Stylist), Cindy Adam (Nbc News), Katharine Graham (Owner Washington Post Group), Landon Jones (Former Editor Of ‘people’ Magazine), Arthur Edwards (Sun Photographer), Meghan Cox Gurdon (Royal Journalist), Dr Frederick Koenig (Prof Sociolagy / Psychology), Dr Sandra Harper (Psychologist), Debbie Frank (Dianas Astrologer) Distributor: Trinity Creative Partnership Production Company: Coach House Productions & New Wave Pictures Genre: Documentary Rating: PG Language: English Runtime: 65 minutes