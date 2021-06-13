Love in a Bottle International Movie

Love in a Bottle International Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Lucky and Miles cross briefly at an Italian airport, hurrying back home to their respective countries, COVID-19 has just hit.

They’ll like to linger, but the flights are being called.

Back home, Miles gets a video call and stares surprised into Lucky’s eyes.

How can it be?

Easy: she’s stolen his suitcase label.

Does love at first sight exist?

How do you know who is ‘the one‘?

You talk, check musical tastes, favorite books, movies, food, political tendencies, philosophy of life.

You try to disagree, look at each other a lot, you dance, you laugh, you probably touch each other, eventually… you make love.

But what if you are forced into a social distancing and how far can your feelings and desires melt with your imagination?

A film by Paula Van Der Oest with James Krishna Floyd, Hannah Hoekstra Produced by Levitate Film BV