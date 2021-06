Can we call it a "world map" if it's missing a billion people? | Rebecca Firth

Want to help map the world?

Community builder Rebecca Firth explains how the Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team (HOT) is using open-source software powered by volunteers to put one billion people on the map in the next five years.

(This ambitious plan is a part of the Audacious Project, TED's initiative to inspire and fund global change.)