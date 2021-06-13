Love Type D Movie

Love Type D Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: How can someone love you yesterday and not today?

Shortly after her boyfriend sends his 12-year-old brother to break the news that she’s dumped, Frankie Browne discovers that she has a loser in love gene.

Every man she goes out with will inevitably break up with her.

Facing a lifetime of romantic failure, Frankie turns to the only genetics expert she knows: her former nemesis, Wilbur, a schoolboy science prodigy.

Wilbur develops a maverick theory to reverse her romantic fortunes that sets into motion an unexpected and comic journey into Frankie’s past of questionable romantic choices.

Starring Maeve Dermody, Rory Stroud, Tovah Feldshuh Directed by Sasha Collington Release Date: 7/9/2021