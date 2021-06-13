On the Way to School Movie

On the Way to School Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Learn what some kids will do for an education... The children depicted in this film live in the four corners of the globe and all share the same desire to learn.

They've understood that only education will allow them to improve their lives, and it's for this reason that, each day, they set out on highly risky journeys, through extraordinary landscapes, on their quest for knowledge.

#OnTheWayToSchool allows us to share the extraordinary daily lives of these children, whose determination coupled with a dream leads them down a path that we have all taken, but never quite in this way.