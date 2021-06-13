Joe and Jill Biden take part in morning Mass

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have attended morning Mass in Cornwall on the final day of the G7 summit.The couple arrived at the Sacred Heart and St Ia Catholic Church in St Ives, a short drive from where they have been staying in Carbis Bay, at 9.15am and left just after 9.40am.Asked for his thoughts on the church, Mr Biden said it was “beautiful”.