Sunday, June 13, 2021

England supporters boo taking the knee gesture ahead of England vs Croatia match

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:28s
In this clip, England supporters boo at the anti-racism gesture of taking a knee at Wembley, ahead of the Euro 2020 England vs Croatia match.

The clip has been filmed today (June 13).

