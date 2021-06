Top-Stories

MAN CONSIDEREDARMED ANDDANGEROUSMATTHEW FORESTJARRETT WHO YOU SEEPICTURED ON YOURSCREEN THERE IS SIX -TWO, 150 POUNDS, HEHAS DISTINGUISHABLETATOOS, ONE READINGQUOTE "MAMMA TRIED"OVER HIS EYE BROWS.JARRETT IS SUSPECTEDOF DRIVING A STOLENCAR LEADING POLICEON A CHASE FROMNAVASOTA TO COLLEGESTATION., IF YOU SEEHIM YOU'REENCOURAGED TOCONTACT 9-1-1.THE CITY OF KILLEENHELD IT'S SECONDELECTION FOR THEDISTRICT 4 CITYCOUNCIL SEAT AND THEUNOFFICIAL FINALRESULTS ARE IN...ACCORDING TO THECITY...MICHAEL BOYD HAS ABIG LEAD AGAINSTTHREE-TERMINCUMBENT STEVEHARRIS...WITH BOYD HAVING 248VOTES TO HARRIS' 153.THIS WAS THE SECONDELECTION HELD FORTHE CITY COUNCILSEAT...AFTER A TIE INTHE MAY FIRSTELECTION.I'MHERE ARE YOUR TOPSTORIES FOR TODAY.NOW IT'S TIME FOR ACHECK ON YOUR FIRSTALERT FORECAST...