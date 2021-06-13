Skip to main content
Sunday, June 13, 2021

Indian artists paint colorful murals to promote tourism post COVID-19

This clip shows artists painting murals to encourage tourists to visit the Indian State of Odisha after the pandemic is over.

Colorful paintings have appeared on the walls of artists’ homes in the village of Raghurajpur, which is well-known for its Pattachitra art.

The clip was filmed on June 13.

