This clip shows artists painting murals to encourage tourists to visit the Indian State of Odisha after the pandemic is over.
Indian artists paint colorful murals to promote tourism post COVID-19
Colorful paintings have appeared on the walls of artists’ homes in the village of Raghurajpur, which is well-known for its Pattachitra art.
The clip was filmed on June 13.