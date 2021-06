Ocasio-Cortez 'inclined' to agree that Justice Breyer should retire

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says that she’s ‘inclined’ to agree with colleague Rep.

Mondaire Jones (D-NY) that 82-year-old Associate Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer should retire at the end of the court’s term so President Biden can appoint a young liberal successor, but wanted to think about the question more before fully committing.