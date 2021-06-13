Indonesians help giant sea turtle stuck in swamp to crawl back into sea

The animal slowly crawls to the sea with the help of residents and nature lovers.

In this clip filmed in Indonesia, a group of people rescues a leatherback sea turtle that was trapped in a swamp.

The filmer, Jendry Rendy Tentero, said that they discovered the turtle when they were camping on the beach to celebrate his friend's birthday.

As soon as they saw the turtle trapped in the swamp, they immediately tried to get it out.

They believe that the animal had been stuck there for two nights.

Tentero said: "The turtle is thought to have laid its eggs on the beach.

It then got trapped in the swamp".

Leatherback turtles are rare and protected animals.

In Indonesia, these turtles have not been hunted and captured since 1987.

Leatherback turtles are categorized as the 4th largest reptile in the world.

The footage was filmed at Oping Beach, Tumpaan village, in Minahasa Regency, on June 10.