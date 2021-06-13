Euro 2020: England fans celebrate goal

Fans celebrate following the goal from Raheem Sterling, which saw England win the match against Croatia.
It is their first win in an opening game of a European Championship.
Fans celebrate following the goal from Raheem Sterling, which saw England win the match against Croatia.
It is their first win in an opening game of a European Championship.
A single goal from Raheem Sterling secured the three points.
England are off to a winning start at Euro 2020 thanks to Raheem Sterling's second-half goal but it was far from comfortable..