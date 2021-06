Raab says Hospital data key to 21 June lockdown end

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the planned final lifting of restrictions will depend on whether the link between Covid cases and hospitalisations has been 'broken' rather than 'weakened.'

The Prime Minister is due to make a statement tomorrow.

Report by Odonovanc.

