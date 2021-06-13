Coronavirus in numbers: 7,490 more positive cases confirmed in UK

The UK has reported eight new deaths on Sunday and a further 7,490 positive cases, according to official data.
The latest figures are down from yesterdays 7,738 and the 12 deaths.
The UK has reported eight new deaths on Sunday and a further 7,490 positive cases, according to official data.
The latest figures are down from yesterdays 7,738 and the 12 deaths.
The Government said 12 more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Friday, bringing the UK total to..
The Government said seven more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Thursday, bringing the UK..