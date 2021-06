'He's ready to go': Browns WR Jarvis Landry can't wait for fans to see OBJ's return from ACL injury

While fans were getting their offseason Browns fix at the Jarvis Landry Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday, they were greeted with the sight of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who has been rehabbing his knee after tearing his ACL during a Week 7 matchup against the Bengals last season.

Here's what Jarvis Landry had to say about his friend and teammate's return.