NYC Mayoral Race: Kathryn Garcia shakes hands with pedestrians and supporters near early voting site at Metropolitan Museum of A

New York City mayoral hopeful Kathryn Garcia greeted pedestrians and met with supporters near an early voting site at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

The city's mayoral primary will be held on June 22.

(Ben Von Klemperer / BVK Images LLC)