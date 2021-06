Richmond bar owner: 'Get your shot or go somewhere else'

"I feel like I'm safe," said Carly Mill while hanging out with friends at Babes of Carytown.

Mill's sense of safety is thanks to a newly implemented "vaccine passport" policy at Babes.

People must show proof of coronavirus vaccination upon entry, or they're asked to wear a mask.

"Either get your shot or go somewhere else," said owner, Vicky Hester.