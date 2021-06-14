ANA Returns to In-Person Events this Week with the Annual Media Conference

For the past 15 months, the ANA, has shifted completely to virtual, with all the organization's hundreds of events, meeting and training going online.

This will change this week with the ANA Media Conference in Aventura, Florida, one of the first major industry events to take place in person, albeit with a sizable portion of attendees connecting online, says ANA CEO Bob Liodice, in this interview with Beet.TV He expects physical attendance of ANA events to grow, but probably with the in-person attendance at events at about fifty percent this year.

That wold put the ANA's marquee event, the Masters of Marketing in October, at around 1500.

All the events will be a hybrid: with both a physical and virtual experience.