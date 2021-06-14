Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, June 14, 2021

Top 10 Most Emotional Anime Fights Ever

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 11:58s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Most Emotional Anime Fights Ever
Top 10 Most Emotional Anime Fights Ever

They broke bodies, but also broke our hearts.

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the fights in anime that packed an emotional punch.

They broke bodies, but also broke our hearts.

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the fights in anime that packed an emotional punch, as seen in series such as "My Hero Academia", "One Piece", "Naruto Shippuden", and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Top 10 Times Goku Went Beast Mode

Top 10 Times Goku Went Beast Mode

You wouldn't like this Saiyan when he's angry. Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the times where Goku went berserk.

WatchMojo
Top 10 Iconic Naruto Moments

Top 10 Iconic Naruto Moments

They're the knuckle-headed ninja's greatest outings! Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the best moments across the Naruto..

WatchMojo

Explore