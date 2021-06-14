Knesset approves new coalition to end Netanyahu’s long rule

Israel’s parliament has narrowly voted in favour of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.Naftali Bennett, the head of a small ultranationalist party, was sworn in as prime minister after a narrow 60-59 vote in parliament.But if he wants to keep the job, he will have to maintain an unwieldy coalition of parties from the political right, left and centre.