Knesset approves new coalition to end Netanyahu’s long rule

Israel’s parliament has narrowly voted in favour of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s historic 12-year rule.Naftali Bennett, the head of a small ultranationalist party, was sworn in as prime minister after a narrow 60-59 vote in parliament.But if he wants to keep the job, he will have to maintain an unwieldy coalition of parties from the political right, left and centre.
Israel swears in new coalition government ending Netanyahu's long rule
Naftali Bennett, a former ally of Netanyahu turned rival, became prime minister after a 60-59 vote