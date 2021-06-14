Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT Meteorologist Christopher Pipkin has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

So okay, few afternoon and pop upshowers are possible for your monday,especially around I 20 and south.That's when the greatest threat isgoing to be.

But it's out of here byTuesday, lower nineties and othersteamy day in the forecast and get lesshumidity, though by Wednesday, intothursday temperatures in the uppereighties.

But it's not gonna last toolong is beginning to friday, saturdayand sunday were on the development downin the southern gulf could bring sometropical showers.

Be sure to stay tunedand give you the latest.