Dog gets 'drunk' after eating wort used to brew liquor

A hapless pet dog gobbled up wort that was being used to make liquor – and ended up flopping around while being "drunk." The 2-year-old pooch named Nam ate the produce being used to brew wort liquor in Udon Thani, northern Thailand, on February 1.

Owner Ploy Mararat found her pet dog looking worse for wear and had to wake him up and give him water.

She said: "He slept for the rest of the day and all of the night.

I don’t think he’ll eat it again as he was unwell the next day but he recovered after that."